loading…

Lieutenant Colonel Salman Habaka, Israeli battle tank commander, was shot dead by a Hamas sniper during the ground war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Fox News

GAZA – A battle tank commander Israel from the minority Druze community, was shot dead by a Hamas sniper during fighting in Gaza.

Lieutenant Colonel Salman Habaka (33) was killed in fighting on November 2, but his death was only revealed recently. He is listed as the highest ranking Israeli military soldier killed in the ground war in Gaza so far.

He was hailed as an Israeli hero following the shocking Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 after he commanded two tanks and fought against the Palestinian resistance group, before its own leadership even realized what was happening.

Habaka was killed as Israeli forces deepened their ground offensive into Gaza.

He is part of a minority community in the country, where Israel’s non-Jewish population makes up about 20%, including Muslims, Christians and Druze—an esoteric, monotheistic religion that combines elements of all other Abrahamic religions and philosophies.

“On the morning of October 7, we planned a family event,” Habaka’s father, Emad Habaka, told Fox News Digital from his home in the village of the Druze community; Yanuh Jat, in northern Israel.

“I called him to check if it was still going on but he told me he had to return to his base immediately. “When I asked the reason, he just told me to turn on the TV,” he explained, as reported on Monday (13/11/2023).

While Emad, like many other Israelis, was still trying to find out what was happening in southern Israel, along the border with the Gaza Strip, his son—already an IDF commander—drove to his base in the Negev desert to retrieve his tank.

“He somehow understood what was happening and even though he did not receive orders from his commander, he decided to take his tank and go to war,” said Emad, 60, describing Habaka, a father of one, as a humble man who always did whatever it took. what he can to help others.

According to Habaka’s account before he was killed, after Hamas’ day-long attacks in southern Israel, which left around 1,200 people dead and hundreds taken hostage, he rushed from his home to join Israel’s war.