The Black Friday offers are offering us the opportunity to buy a DJI drone at a fantastic price, and for less than 300 euros you can get it. DJI Mini 2 SEa compact quadcopter less than 250 grams with which you can record and make spectacular videos from above.

A 300 euro drone

Typically, very low priced drones are usually not what you expect. Extremely cheap models are quite unstable, but that is not the case with this DJI Mini 2 SE. We are talking about a high quality unit that has a lot of DJI technology, being able to withstand gusts of winds up to 38 km/h and to reach distances of 10 kilometers thanks to its powerful communication technology.

DJI has shown that in terms of photographic quality they are taking leaps and bounds, and with this model they were not going to be any less. Its 12 megapixel camera will allow you to take photos at that resolution, and you can also record videos at a 2.7K resolution (a 30 fps).

The importance of 249 grams

A very important detail is that this unit weighs less than 250 grams, which means that in Spain you can fly it without the need for any type of special license, and you can also fly it in urban centers (in permitted areas) where there is not a large influx of people. .

Easy-to-use creative effects

Thanks to the integrated software, we will be able to make automated movements that will serve to achieve much more spectacular shots, since the drone will be able to locate and surround us, make spirals over the target, perform the so-called rocket effect and even perform automatic panoramic views of the environment.

Up to 31 minutes of flight

Its integrated battery will be capable of offering a total of 31 minute flightalthough as always it will depend on the weather conditions and the movements we make while flying it.

What is the difference with other models of the brand?

This DJI Mini 2 SE has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, which together with its processor is capable of recording video in 2.7K format at 30 images per second. The DJI Mini 2 reaches 4K resolution, and the DJI Mini 3 improves the sensor with more quality and detail.

The model offered is perfect for those who want to get started in the world of drones, but who require decent video quality with which to record spectacular videos. In any case, if you already had a drone and want to increase the quality and possibilities, you can also take advantage of an offer from 22% discount on the DJI Mini 3 Prowhich records at 4K 60 FPS and already includes the new remote control with integrated screen.