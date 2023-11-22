Last Sunday, November 19, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez’s Ferrari drew attention on social networks, as the boxer uploaded a story to Instagram where It showed this car from all angles..

Canelo shared the video along with a phrase in which he expressed that he would be handling it that day: “Today the chiqueado comes out”he wrote about the video.

This Ferrari corresponds to the “LaFerrari” collection and it has a red color. The model was presented in 2013 by designer Flavio Manzoni and Until 2018, only 499 units were manufacturedmaking it one of the most luxurious cars.

The value of this car is around 4 million dollars.

