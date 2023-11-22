A commemorative coin that was put into circulation in November 2013 is being offered at sky-high prices on digital markets.

Its about commemorative copy of Belisario Domínguez with original denomination of $20 pesos, but it is sold in some places for more than 100 thousand pesos. Which, according to experts, is ridiculous and misleading.

The coin was manufactured by Bank of Mexico (Banxico) with the following composition: 75% copper and 25% nickel, in its central part; 92% copper, 6% aluminum and 2% nickel, in its perimeter ring.

Numismatic experts mention that The specimen can be purchased in coin stores for $200 pesos, so paying thousands of pesos for it is laughable. They invite you not to purchase this collector’s item at inflated costs.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions