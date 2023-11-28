Beetlejuice 2

The fantastic world created by Tim Burton returns and now we know more details about Willem Dafoe’s character from Beetlejuice 2.

The movie Beetlejuice 2 has an impressive cast, since Michael Keaton will repeat as the famous deceased who lives in the non-world, but he will also be accompanied by Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. In addition, they have added Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz and Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife. Without forgetting that we will see other actors who we do not know the name of their characters such as Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Filipe Cates.

Now, we know more details about Willem Dafoe’s character from Beetlejuice 2, as during the 20th Marrakech Film Festival, he revealed that he will play a cop in the afterlife, a former B-movie hero who now becomes a detective. This promises to put a unique spin on the extravagant world created by Tim Burton, keeping its essence intact and adding layers of intrigue.

What is the movie about?

For now, we don’t have many plot details for Beetlejuice 2, but there is speculation that Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega) wants to marry Justin Theroux’s character. Her mother Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) wants to avoid him, maybe because she thinks her daughter is too young, because her boyfriend isn’t good enough, or some other reason. To cancel the wedding she decides to tell Beetlejuice that she will return to the world of the living to contribute her unique style of doing things. It will be at that moment where Willem Dafoe’s character will probably intervene.

The film will be released on September 6, 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leaving your comments below in the opinion section. I have very good memories of the original installment, so I really want to check out everything they have prepared, and Jenna Ortega has proven to be a great actress.

