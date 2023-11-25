Joaquin Phoenix’s latest film has an advantage that guarantees an experience without disappointment.

Joaquin Phoenix playing Napoleon

The new production of Ridley Scott is presented as one of the movies of the year and wants to compete with the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon. The director has set out to bring us the best audiovisual production of the year with a great cast of actors such as Joaquin Phoenix y Vanessa Kirby. The film is a biopic of the life of one of the most important emperors in history, Napoleon Bonaparte. Joaquin Phoenix as the protagonist will show us the rise to power of the French leader, focusing on the relationship he had with the Empress Josephine (played by Vanessa Kirby).

Riddley Scott’s film background speaks for itself. The creator of movies like Alien (1979)which would become a saga of many more productions, Blade Runner (1982) o Marte (2015)demonstrated to perfectly handle the environments further futuristic and original. This way, immerses the viewer in the worlds where his characters live and the incredible plots invented by the filmmaker develop.

All These films have in common the incredible settings which Scott fuses with epic narratives and spectacular scenes. But They are not the only genres that this director has madethe filmmaker has touched other genres such as road movies with Thelma and Louise (1991)las black comedies in The Impostors (2003) o even the mafia dinnermaking one of the references of the genre, American Ganster (2007).

However, the film that won five Academy Awards and which swept the cinemas, becoming his most emblematic work was Gladiator (2000). And this is historical drama combines all the characteristics and elements mentioned in the director’s previous films, leaving us one of the most epic films ever seen on the big screen.

Photography of ancient Rome, impeccable performances by Russell Crowe (Máximo Décimo) and the hated villain Joaquin Phoenix (Commodus)accompanied by the soundtrack by the genius Hans Zimmerbuild an emotional and intense story that was reflected forever as Riddley Scott’s best movie. Now the director is preparing Gladiator 2, and there will be references to the first part.

Indeed, the element of the epic which was so popular in Gladiator, we have it in his new movie, Napoleon. And, despite some negative comments in analyst reviews, there is one thing that everyone agrees on, this war drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Riddley Scott, will leave you amazed. In the trailer itself Scott shows us the epic potential that the production has, and the reviews have confirmed it.

It is known by everyone that Riddley Scott knows how to recreate great war scenes As we have already seen in other films by the director, in Black Hawk Down (2001) confirmed that war cinema could also be included among the genres dominated by the director. That is why The epic battle scenes of the filmmaker’s new film have not disappointed anyone and they are worth seeing on a giant screen with the volume at maximum.

However, as already mentioned, It hasn’t all been flowers for Scott’s latest creation. After viewing some experts and film analysts They have criticized the length of the film and the attempt to cover too much narrative ground. They have the feeling that Ridley Scott has tried without success to capture Napoleon’s experiences from the point of view of history, and from the point of view of the Empress Josephine, at the same time. Which sometimes causes jumps in time and little connection between some scenes and others.

Besides, In France the image that the director draws of the emperor has not gone down wellan autarkic and immensely ambitious personality. Some French historians also have pointed out a lack of historical accuracy in the narration of the events narrated in the film. The director has responded to all of them without mincing words and in a very direct way with phrases like: “The French don’t even like themselves”.

In short, and despite the nuances of some sectors, Napoleon has proven to be a powerful film in 2023, with a pristine performance by Joaquin Phoenix and an incredible display of special effects that will leave you fascinated. If you are one of those who enjoys the epic of a good battle choreographed in spectacular settings, you cannot miss this gem which is now available in theaters.

