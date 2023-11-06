

This year, a newly developed recruitment campaign was set up called ‘Your extra challenge in the neighborhood’. The focus was on fire brigade volunteers who are already working in the safety region. Posters hanging in local shops, associations and public buildings show volunteers from the local area as fire brigades and in their other professions. For example, posters of Kristan, who is a ship mechanic in daily life but also a volunteer in the fire brigade, appeared in and around Zwartsluis. Instagram also showed what Kristan’s day looks like when he combines these functions.