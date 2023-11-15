The design of Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings sparked great controversy in Asian countries.

This is why Tanjiro Kamado’s Hanafuda earrings received a slight change in the Demon Slayer anime.

Demon Slayer is one of the most acclaimed and popular works of recent yearswhich is full of great characters and a very striking story that has managed to captivate millions of fans, who have been hooked on this series from the first episode, which is not surprising, since Ufotable has done a splendid job of adapting each season sublimely.

Koyoharu Gotouge has made each of his characters a true marvelsince it has given them a personality and unique aspects that have made them stand out, as is the case of Tanjiro Kamadothe protagonist of this story, who has distinguished himself for his great kindness and his look, since he has some accessories that have accompanied him throughout the series, such as her Hanafuda earrings.

Likewise, although Tanjiro’s earrings are a very striking characteristic feature of this swordsmanthese objects unleashed a great controversy that caused them to receive a change in the Demon Slayer anime and all with the purpose of calming the controversy that had been unleashed by its peculiar design.

For this reason, the Demon Slayer anime made some changes to Tanjiro’s earrings.

Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings are one of the distinctive elements of this beloved character, which seem to have great importance in the lore of the series, since these have been passed down in this swordsman’s familysince his father used them and they were also used by Yoriichi Tsugikuniwho gave them to Sumiyoshi Kamado, passing them from generation to generation.

These earrings have a great implication in the seriesgiven that, Muzan Kibutsuji He was terrified when he recognized them during his meeting with Tanjiro, which has made fans feel great interest in these striking objects.

However, despite becoming a distinctive feature of Tanjiro Kamado in the series, the design of these earrings sparked great controversy in Asia, as they were They resemble the flag of the Imperial Japanese Armywhich colonized other Asian countries such as China, North Korea and South Korea, which aroused discomfort in the followers of said placesreason for which, Tanjiro’s earrings got a makeover in the anime that would be transmitted in these countries.

The producers changed the design of Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings in the anime series that would be broadcast in these Asian countries, avoiding a misunderstanding and calming the great controversy that unleashed said objects, which carry a sun that symbolizes the Solar Breath that created Yoriichi Tsugikunithis being a detail that generated terror in Muzan Kibutsuji, who was uncomfortable seeing Tanjiro using these elements.

Notably This decision was more than right.since, on some occasions, the elements that are included in the manga/anime They can generate certain annoyance and indignation in viewers for different reasons.which is why the producers addressed this great controversy in time and in a very coherent way that benefited both parties, since after making this modification, the series had an increase in popularity in these countries.

Without a doubt, Demon Slayer has different very interesting elements that have made this work a true audiovisual gem. with a striking and disturbing premise that has made this work one of the most acclaimed.

On the other hand, Tanjiro Kamado has several very surprising curiosities that highlight your great personalitybecause the young swordsman is one of those characters that makes you love easily.

