Of course, also will depend on the needs that the family may have regarding the upper floor of the home, but if there is an office or a room where the Internet is used a lot, it will be a logical decision.

Old people

Although I know that my parents will look at me in disbelief when I show them the Mesh router I bought them for Christmas, chances are that they end up thanking me as happened when I gave them their first speaker with Alexa. At first it is a concept that shocks them, but what is important is the way in which they take advantage of it.

In the case of my mother, at her age she is still very active and has the habit of moving a lot while we are talking. Sometimes she moves around and changes rooms so much that, in the end, goes offline. As you will know if you have been in that situation, you will recognize that it is a moment of stress that we would all like to avoid. Because at that moment come the endless “But can you hear me? Hello?” that are only solved when your mother returns to a room with coverage. I usually explain it to him, but it ends up happening again a few days later.

Furthermore, this it also happens when playing with your mobile or tablet. While in FarmVille she also moves around and there are times when he is trying to pick tomatoes that he goes offline. The complaints can be heard even in the next neighborhood. Therefore, a Mesh device will obviously come in handy and give you freedom that will suit you fabulously.

Control of children

The little ones in the house can be extremely intelligent when it comes to searching. options to continue playing with playing their favorite video games, browsing Instagram or using other online apps at times of the night when they should already be sleeping. How much technology has advanced means that parents have to be aware of everything, at least if certain behaviors or attitudes are detected that are causing a problem in studies.

Knowing that your child has spent three hours playing Fortnite while he should be sleeping will be something that will help you take action or act in one way or another. This, however, is difficult to discover. The good thing is that there are some WiFi repeaters that provide you with the ability to discover. What you do is create profiles for each of the users in the house. Then you have the possibility of monitoring the use of the network that has been made in each one or even taking disconnection or blocking measures in the extreme case that it becomes necessary. For example, you could define that WiFi connectivity was not accessible in a specific part of the house so that the rest of the family would have no problem continuing to use the network.

Visit management

It is possible that your children’s friends come to play at your house and spend hours taking advantage of the fact that the WiFi connection works great thanks to the repeater. It could also be that you receive other visitors and, at some point, you want them to consider returning to their own homes. Messing around a little with the connection offered by the repeater may be, in that context, a good idea. You will only have to slow down the speed or block access for that long-awaited movement to occur in your home. However, remember that not all Mesh repeaters have the same configuration options or systemsso you have to make sure before getting a specific model.

In addition to this, another advantage when thinking about visits is that you will be able set temporary access and so you won’t have to give them the real password for your WiFi. This takes away a lot of headaches, especially when you have visits from people you may not have much contact with, like friends of your friends.

They are easily configured

At first glance, this type of device seems too complex. Just thinking about so many options and parameters it is obvious that we end up getting dizzy. But repeater manufacturers are aware that they should not make the systems difficult to use, so in reality, They are not so demanding as you can imagine. Making the configuration will not be so mysterious and, as soon as you have delved a little deeper into the options menus, you will appreciate that it is quite simple.

If you have thought about giving the Mesh repeater to your parents as a Christmas gift, don’t forget to spend a little time setting up and leave everything working. Because, although it is a simple process, if they do not have experience or knowledge it will be better that you configure it directly so that they do not have to touch anything.

Filter content

Returning to the topic of children, another practical reason for having a repeater with a Mesh network is the possibility of making a simple configuration of What content will be blocked. Although the ideal would be a home where nothing would have to be prohibited, there are many cases in which, with very young children, it is better to make certain blocks so that they do not end up entering places where they should not when clicking on links or advertisements.

This will also significantly reduce potential safety issues that different family members will face. Although a Mesh router in itself offers great capacity to avoid infections and viruses, the filter system is always an added help.

And, of course, the fundamental

Do not forget that the repeater increases access speed and stability. There are many cases in which certain parts of the home allow you to connect to the Internet from the WiFi network, but suffer frequent drops and disconnections. This is one of the most annoying sensations you can have, especially in those cases in which you try to play online or watch content on streaming platforms. The repeater system takes care of break down those limitations and so you don’t have problems again.

However, there are many other reasons to get a Mesh repeater and thus have a better installation of the home WiFi network. You will discover all this as you use it. Furthermore, it is easy to realize that the investment you have to make to buy it, which is not that high, ends up paying off in a short time.