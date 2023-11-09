The arrival of winter is, as is usual at this time, the moment in which increases in the price of electricity become more visible. So much so that, in 2021, the Government had to intervene to protect and regulate the market, given the pace at which the cost per kilowatt was growing. If you have recently received a notification at your home, it is important that you make sure that it meets the minimum requirements.

We do not have to go far back in time to witness the problem that the increase in the cost of energy had on a social level. Just two years ago, electricity companies began a price escalation that had to be regulated by the government to avoid placing the price ceiling even higher.

This situation also served to define a series of requirements that had to be met for any communication regarding the increase in our rate to be valid, as stipulated by the National Markets and Competition Commission itself. In fact, it was the CNMC itself that was in charge of developing a QR code that must be present on the invoice. And when scanned, it offers us a comparison of all the rates that are currently present on the market. With all the details of each of them.

Mandatory communications of change of conditions

All the communications that we are going to mention below are included in the report DE/030/22, which can be read at this link. Which is being carried out, as we can read in it, due to the “context of exceptionally high prices registered in the wholesale electricity market since the second half of 2021” and that “has been progressively transferred to the supply contracts of electricity consumers ”. In addition to responding to the “significant increase in consumer complaints to marketers registered since 2021.”

The CNMC considers that it is essential that communications regarding changes in contract conditions, regardless of whether they involve a change in price or not, must be transparent and understandable. And, in addition, expressly collect the consumer’s right to terminate the contract without charge in the event of not agreeing or being unable to meet the new required conditions.

Regarding price review communications arising from the contract conditions, this message must also be transparent and understandable. You must communicate directly and offer a minimum period of one month in advance of your application.

In the same communication, a comparison of the prices that were applied at the time prior to the modification and the rate that will be applied subsequently must be included. As well as an estimate of the annual cost of the supply and its comparison with the previous anal cost.

Conditions for any type of contract

All the conditions that we have previously mentioned apply to any type of modification of the contract conditions, to all types of contracts, regardless of the pricing modalities, and to all types of clients. Regardless of whether they are domestic clients, SMEs or clients in the industrial sector. Therefore, the law does not make any type of distinction in this regard.

In addition to the minimum taxes, the same report includes several recommendations that can be added value for the client when interpreting their invoices. However, in this case they are not mandatory. Some of these recommendations are, for example, including a simple explanation of how the consumption estimate was made, as well as informing that there could be changes in the event that the consumption pattern is altered. With the aim of avoiding surprises in the final invoice.

Therefore, if you have recently received a communication regarding a change in your electricity rate, check that what is mentioned in this article is present. Otherwise, it would not be valid.