If your phone has broken with the SIM inside because it has been dropped into the water or you have simply lost it and you don’t know where it is, you should request a duplicate card from your operator. You will cancel your old mobile phone and start using your mobile phone on another one.

How much does it cost?

There is only one price if you lose the SIM card or it breaks and you request a duplicate from Movistar. The cost of a duplicate SIM card is 14.5 euros with VAT included and there is no monthly price for maintaining the card except your rate. You will have to pay for it only when you need it and you will not have to pay for it again unless you lose your card again or your mobile phone is stolen again. A single payment, only once.

What is the difference with the MultiSIM?

The duplicate is not the same as the MultiSIM. In this, you pay an amount and you can have your same number on different devices such as a watch or tablet.

This Movistar MultiSIM service can be contracted in a store, through the customer telephone number or from the Movistar website. And it changes because if you want a MultiSIM the price is monthly and what you do is duplicate your number on several devices but you have the same rate, same number, same characteristics. On different mobiles.

But not the duplicate card. You don’t have several, but you cancel the previous one to have a new one. That’s why you pay for it when you lose it, when it breaks, when your phone is stolen. You do not have several cards working at the same time with your number but rather it is designed to cancel the previous one. In this case there is no monthly payment, what you do is pay an amount to the operator and they give you a new SIM card that you activate and it will be the one that works at that moment.

Activate the card

How do we activate it? There are some codes that we will see on the card when we receive it or when they give us one in the store. Some that we already know like the PIN or the PUK. The PIN code is the one that we all know and use every time we turn on the phone. It is the personal identification code of the SIM card and it is four digits that we need to use the card and that come on the SIM but that you should change immediately to improve security.

It’s not the only one. There are other codes you need. There are also others like the PUK code. An eight-digit code that you will need when you don’t know the PIN or enter it incorrectly three times and the phone is locked. An eight-digit code that will be noted on the card you receive but you can also contact customer service to have them tell you.

And finally, the third code that you are going to see and that you will have to save is the ICC serial number of the Movistar SIM card and we will have to save it for any procedure that we are going to do such as portability, for example.