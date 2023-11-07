Imagine a world where everything you know suddenly changes. A planet where the sun rises in the west and sets in the east, where the winds, as well as ocean currents, move in unusual directions. This is the scenario we would explore if the Earth rotated in the opposite direction.

For billions of years, The Earth rotates on its axis, resulting in the day and night cycle. But what would happen if the rotation was reversed? In this sense, we would have deserts converted into forests, and climates turned upside down.

The Earth spinning upside down? The effects would be drastic

DepositPhotos

According to the latest research, experts point out that the Coriolis effect would be affected, a physical phenomenon that causes moving objects to deviate from their trajectory due to the Earth’s rotation.

This effect influences the direction of rotation of storms and cyclones, which is different depending on the hemisphere in which they are located.. In the northern hemisphere, storms rotate counterclockwise, while in the southern hemisphere they rotate clockwise.

In this way, if the planet stopped rotating, the Coriolis effect would be canceled and the direction of rotation of the storms would be reversed. In the end, there would be drastic consequences for weather patterns.

Trade winds are air currents that originate in high pressure areas near the equator and move towards the poles. Due to the Earth’s rotation, these winds are deflected westward in both hemispheres, influencing the climate in many regions.

However, If our planet rotated in the opposite direction, the trade winds would change direction and blow from west to eastthis would have drastic consequences for the distribution of precipitation and vegetation.

For example, in Spain, where the winds bring moisture from the Atlantic Ocean, an extreme drought would occur, while in other arid areas, such as the Sahara or Australia, the development of greener and more diverse ecosystems would be favored.

The Earth could stop rotating

A hypothetical effect of the Earth stopping spinning would be the loss of the Earth’s magnetic field. Which is caused by the rotation movement of the planet’s core, which acts as a large magnet and protects from the sun’s rays.

Without this protection, life on the planet’s surface would be seriously threatened by the harmful effects of radiation.

If the Earth were to spin in the opposite direction or stop spinning altogether, these conditions would be altered and life would be very different.. The sun would rise in the west and set in the east, the winds would blow in the opposite direction, and the seasons would be different as well.

Despite all these changes, experts still do not know for sure whether human and animal life could survive these drastic changes.