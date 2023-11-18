Rachel Zegler shares in a humorous way what the first meeting she had with Jennifer Lawrence, the former protagonist of The Hunger Games, was like.

Rachel Zegler, the actress of Lucy Gray Baird in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and Jennifer Lawrence, the interpreter of Katniss Everdeen in the previous installments of The Hunger Games, met for the first time in person this same year, during Paris Fashion Week.

Rachel Zegler shared her encounter through social networks, publishing a video in which what is happening is not very clear, but alongside which she wrote that Jennifer Lawrence had been like a mother to her, as well as to an entire generation.

This week, the protagonist of Ballad of songbirds and snakes He stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke in more depth about meeting the star of The Hunger Games.

“We were at Paris Fashion Week for the show Dior just a couple of weeks ago,” he explained Lucy Gray Baird actress. “I didn’t want to be weird. I was just psyching myself up to talk to her. She was incredibly kind.”

What really happened when Rachel Zegler met Jennifer Lawrence?

Then, the host of the program showed the video he had published Rachel Zeglerin which we saw the two actresses posing and laughing, and he wanted the interpreter to explain the joke.

“And this clip, (Jennifer Lawrence) was actually saying: “Let’s take another photo in which I strangle you and tell you that you will never take the role from me!“Rachel Zegler revealed. “And that’s exactly what I wanted from her.”

The story of Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place 60 decades before of the events he experienced Katniss Everdeen in the previous films, so it was practically impossible for Jennifer Lawrence to match Rachel Zegler on screen.