The PS5 console relay begins. The PS5 launch model makes way for the review that has already begun to be distributed in stores in the United States, including a pack inspired by Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. At first glance it is a smaller model, on paper they work exactly the same as all the previous ones, the DualSense controller has not changed and the gaming experience is expected to be the same… And what are they like inside?

Coincident or not, the first new PlayStation consoles have begun to be opened and disassembled coinciding with Guy Fawkes Night (popularized in V for Vendetta), which leaves us with concrete answers to questions that we have all asked ourselves since the announcement of the popularly known as PS5 Slim: what components does Sony use, what is its consumption like, what kind of removable disk drive does it offer? and how much noise it makes compared to the original.

The first answers to these questions and many others are clarified by the Linus Tech Tips channel, who has already disassembled his new PS5 and leaves us with curious anecdotes: the four screws that hold the fan are different, but the way in which the fan is separated Chassis ventilation plate is with a curious clasp. Which does not mean that you have to use screwdrivers and move the occasional antenna.

What is the new PS5 reduced inside? Having removed the casings and separating the chassis from the components, we find a modular system that consists of a fan, Wi-Fi antenna, power supply, USB connectors and the disk reader itself that connects to the main board through a connection. own. In addition to the modules, there is also the slot for SSDs, although these must be purchased separately.





The heat sinkin fact, it is positioned so that it snakes around the entire plate from one side and takes up more space from the back.





Now, it’s time to separate it (and leave behind a huge amount of thermal paste dots) to see the new 1TB memory. What has not changed is Sony’s commitment to the liquid metal system.





From here on, the news begins to come to an end when it comes to hardware: the chip used by the new model it is 260mm. In essence, the same one that has been used in previous models. So, for all intents and purposes, this is an aesthetic redesign with no real impact in terms of the console’s capabilities. And what about its consumption and noise?

This is what the first PS5 Slim performance tests tell us

That we call the new PS5 the Slim model is practically a formality: for Sony and the distributors it is the model that will begin to be marketed from this point on, so that it will progressively replace the previous ones as the units are replenished. And although the gaming experience is the same, the energy consumption and noise generated is practically identical.

Linus Tech Tips carried out several tests in this regard, before opening it, putting the new PS5 model in a soundproof room and subjecting it to functional tests. The first conclusions are that PS5 Slim emits less noise in general, but This is perceived more from the right side if we look at it from the front. The reason: on the other side is the disc reader.





Regarding energy consumption, three parameters have been found to take into account:





At rest, the new PS5 model consumes a little more, going from 3.32 watts to 3.91.





On the other hand, in the console menus, when you turn it on, the PS5 Slim’s watt consumption is lower, going from 53.01 watts to 51.16 watts.





However, when running the games the number of watts consumed is practically identical: 225 watts compared to 224.26 in the case of the 2023 PS5.





The curious thing here is that if we have the game running in the background we will see how the energy consumption is lower on the PS5 Slim. However, it must be taken into account that these first tests give accurate results, but They are not definitive.

Let’s talk about the weight and size of PS5





Finally, it’s time to talk about what is most visible: its design and its weight. The new PS5 model is smaller, which does not have much merit given that the originals are huge. In terms of size, we went from a more than respectable 39 cm high (if placed vertically) to 35.8 cm. Although where we will notice the change most is when lifting it: the version with reader now weighs 3.2 kilograms and without it about 2.6 kg.

PS5 (2023)

PS5 Digital (2023)

PS5 (2020) / PS5 Digital (2020)

Dimensions

358 × 96 × 216 mm

358 × 80 × 216 mm

390 × 104 x 260 mm / 390× 92 × 260 mm

Weight

3,2 kg

2,6 kg

4,5 kg / 3,9 kg

Processor

x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2

x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2

x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2

Storage

Precio

549,99 euros

449,99 euros

549.99 euros / 449.99 euros

How does the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc reader work? To begin with, not only do you have to connect the new PS5 to the internet to install it, but you also have to associate it with the console itself. Removing it, as shown, is really simple and no screws are needed and the connection system is its own.





Connecting the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc reader on PS5 (2023 model)

On the other hand, in addition to offering four plates as a casing instead of two, which makes the console incompatible with the original PS5 casings, we find a redistribution of the connections: The two USBs on the front are now Type C (previously there was only one) and the placement of the rear connections has been reconsidered.





PS5 (2020) on the left. PS5 (2023) on the right)

As far as ventilation is concerned, the new model is much smaller and this allows the grilles to be much more hidden in the rear. The first tests and conclusions on how this affects the heat emitted are offered to us by the Dave2D channel and, without being definitive, they go from 60 to 63 degrees in the 2020 PS5 model to 62 to 64 degrees in the PS5 Slim.

Below you can see their conclusions with the console and a second one disassembled.

What we will notice is that now instead of a base that allows the console to be placed vertically and horizontally, the new consoles will offer two small supports to have it lying down and Sony will put a different one on sale to stand it up. We suspect it won’t be long before we see unlicensed alternatives to the latter once the console hits shelves.





The official support to put the PS5 Slim vertically will go on sale in 2024

The size difference is a step up, given the size of the original PS5. although the redesign does not differ too much from the first models if we take into account previous PlayStation revisions in past generations. Now, although the two versions of PS5 Slim allow the disc reader to be added or removed, the casing that differentiates them does little to conceal the location of the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc reader.

The new PS5 is expected to arrive throughout the month of November 2023 to Spain and the price will be the same as the launch models:

The PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disk drive will cost 549.99 euros. The PS5 Digital Edition will cost 449.99 euros. If we want a disk drive it will be sold separately at a price of 119.99 euros

The definitive PS5 review? Its launch for the Christmas period is very well calculated, but even so the unofficial rumors of an inter-generational update (popularly known as PS5 pro) for 2024 are not cleared up. In any case, if you wanted to make the jump to PS5, you have a new option to get a model to which you can later add the disc. And if you were attached to the huge original PS5, it doesn’t hurt to keep in mind that, from now on, these will be available while supplies last.

