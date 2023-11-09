Technology has permeated and impacted all areas of today’s life, including travel and obtaining official documents and permits to enter other countries. Such is the case of the American visa, which began a novel program to digitize itself.

That’s right, the digital visa is a reality and, although it is just under development and in limited quantities, it plans to become the future of this essential requirement for traveling to the United States. This is what we know.

At the beginning of last September, the Office of Consular Affairs of the United States Department of State published a statement on the development of a digital visa authorization (DVA) instead of the conventional printed visa. The process and requirements to obtain it will be exactly the same. The only thing that will change is that, instead of giving it attached to the passport, it will be granted digitally, although it has not been reported if it will be on mobile devices or if it will already be ‘included’ in modern electronic passports.

The new format will reduce the risk of theft or loss of the document and speed up the border inspection and review processes at airports. The visa will digitally notify the relevant authorities and airlines when the person has valid travel credentials. For now, the only place in the world where a digital visa can be obtained is at the US Embassy in the Irish capital, Dublin.

“The U.S. Embassy in Dublin is conducting a limited DVA proof of concept with a small number of K-1 (fiancee) visas,” dictates the statement, which also explains that they chose these visas because they are single-use and that they will only be issued to those who plan to travel directly from the United States to Dublin. That is, if obtaining this document was very segmented to the aforementioned Irish city, it is reduced even further considering that there is only one type of visa available (for now).

According to what the United States authorities said, Dublin was chosen, thanks to the historically strong association with the Irish government, the ingenuity of the consular section of your embassy in Ireland, prior authorization procedures of the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at Dublin airport and the participation of airlines that fly directly from Dublin to the United States, which are already enrolled in the CBP document validation program.

When will the procedures for the digital visa begin?

Although they have already started in the Irish capital, the truth is that it still remains a pilot test so, for the moment, It will not be available at other embassies or on other types of visas. “If this initial proof of concept is successful, we plan to expand the DVA to other visa classes and additional positions in the future (…) We will provide additional information on the DVA program as it is further developed,” the report states.

