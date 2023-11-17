The Gravity in real life is very beautiful, but also enormous!

Last night Lucid pulled the curtain off their large SUV, the Gravity. As colleague @Loek already stated, that is what the Model X is for Tesla. Not only in terms of segmentation, but also in terms of numbers. Things are not going very well with Lucid so far. Yes, Lucid Air is better than the Model S, but that’s not the point. You also have to make money and that’s not going to happen with just a large sedan.

That’s why Lucid introduces the Gravity, a large SUV (actually a crossover, but we forgive the ladies and gentlemen of Lucid). The Lucid Gravity must ensure that quantities can be made. This should in turn generate sufficient turnover for the development of a smaller and more affordable model. Potjandrie: Lucid simply copies Tesla’s strategy!

Enorme Gravity

That is not very strange. Jim Rawlinson – the man behind Lucid – comes from Tesla and worked on the Model S. The Lucid Gravity is an enormous device: more than 5 meters long and more than 2.2 meters wide. As colleague @Loek stated: you cannot use the Gravoity in the rush hour lane on the A28 near Zwolle.

However, you can try out all 800 horses a little further along that highway at Rouveen Straight. With an empty weight of around 3,000 kilograms (the device is not called Gravity for nothing) you don’t have to worry about it losing its balance and starting to spin.

fully grown

Now Lucid’s press plates weren’t all that bad. Ferrari and Audi in particular are fond of using overworked pressing plates. In real life, the Gravity is a sight to behold.

The proportions have been very well chosen by the Americans. Colleague @jaapiyo would nod with satisfaction. The big problem is the dimensions. This device is really, really big. The person you see next to the car is just a fully grown man with overgrown fontanelles and descended testicles. Man: if you get it right you will even see beard growth!!!

This article This is what the Gravity looks like in real life first appeared on Ruetir.