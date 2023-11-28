As you know, we have shared several regional shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Sudowoodo.

Sudowoodo is a Rock-type Pokémon introduced in the 2nd generation. Its evolution is Bonsly, a well-known baby Pokémon that has the same combination of types. In this case, Reddit user JJonnie hhas shown what a spectacular different shape could look like than the usual one inspired by a regional shape, the variants that are present in the different regions starting from Alola.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by regional forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Sudowoodo with a different look and concept and inspired by a forest creature, featuring the Ghost type in addition to the Rock.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

I drew Sudowoodo with a new type

byu/JJonnie inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

