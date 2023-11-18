Pikachu and Mewtwo take on the appearance of two well-known Dragon Ball characters in this fanart.

Pokémon and Dragon Ball are among the longest-running animes

Anime in Japan is one of the most popular products globally, giving rise to the fact that for years we have been able to see how many of the great series have crossed borders to reach our territory, which has resulted in an increase in popularity to levels that few could previously imagine. And between these two names Dragon Ball and Pokémon are among those that have had the most impact.

This can be seen from the fact that both series have a large number of fans around the world, and many decide to dedicate their time to creating fanarts of the characters and creatures of both universes, which has translated into works at the level of the Earth-type Regi, among many other aspects and curiosities of the style of what Shellos and Kyurem have in common. However, it seems that The influence of Dragon Ball has made an impact on Pikachu and Mewtwo.

Pikachu and Mewtwo look impressive in these fanarts in which they merge with other Dragon Ball characters

This can be seen because the Reddit user known as xericho has been responsible for uploading to this social network a fanart with Pikachu and Mewtwo as if they were Dragon Ball charactersthus giving rise to a simple glance to identify the clear inspiration that has had for both characters, since Pikachu is obviously Goku, the well-known protagonist of the franchise, in his Super Saiyan form, at the same time as Mewtwo is Frieza, the most iconic villain. You can take a look at it below:

Notably the elections have been quite obvious, since although Pikachu and Mewtwo are two of the best-known Pokémon in the entire franchise, the truth is that at least in the case of Mewtwo, equating it with Frieza is quite logical, since both characters have a lot in common beyond appearance. physical. In fact, Mewtwo also tried to destroy the worldalthough luckily the resolution ended up being successful during its first film.

