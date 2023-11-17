From a particular time in his life, when he was young, he regrets exactly some of his actions, both professional and personal.

Leonardo DiCaprio He has many appearances behind him in leading roles in some of the most important films in the history of Hollywood, and this despite the fact that he is only 49 years old, so he has quite a career ahead of him.

But like most people, there are moments in your personal or professional career that, over the years, can end up causing regret, and DiCaprio in an interview stated who regretted something specific at the beginning of his career.

In fact, Leonardo DiCaprio’s rise was practically meteoric, which perhaps caused his fame to go a little to his head, and that caused the actor to make some mistakes in his life during his early years, as he admitted. in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

“You regret it and then you learn from it. “I regret certain things I did or didn’t do professionally, and certain decisions I made in my personal life,” she admitted.

“In a way, I wish I hadn’t said, ‘Screw this, I’m not going to settle and become a hermit.’ I’m going to go out and do what I want, whenever I want.’ I still have that attitude, but it’s more gradual. I wish I hadn’t had that rebellious feeling that I had immediately when all that was happening, because then I wouldn’t have fueled that fire. That’s a regret. I could have managed it better. But the ironic thing is that I wasn’t doing anything wrong,” he explained.

And it is not at all easy for an actor who already entered Hollywood with the film This Boy’s Life (1993) to definitively rise to the top with Titanic (1997).

Recently, Leonardo DiCaprio He played an excellent role in Killers of the Moon, a film by Martin Scorsese that has achieved the expected success, and which has once again shown the talent of the actor.