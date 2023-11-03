Most people think about death and the fear it generates. that moment, but few think about the cost that this means for those who are in charge of everything related to the viewing of the body of the deceased.

In this sense, and with the objective that society has knowledge about the expenses incurred when a person dies, the The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office carried out an evaluation and estimated that dying in Mexico has an approximate cost of 40 thousand pesosthis considering the increase in funeral services that increase by 5 percent a year due to adjustments made for inflation.

On the other hand, according to data from Funezafuneral services company, The cost of dying in Mexico is between 29 thousand to 50 thousand pesos and 60% of the vigils are held in chapels, while the rest are held in the homes of relatives, which implies a cost of approximately 19 thousand pesos.

Financial experts express that at least 4 out of every 10 Mexicans have a funeral service, for their part, Funeza comments that about 95 percent of people who suffer the loss of a loved one They come for this type of last minute services.

Mauricio Valdés, planning and new business manager at Gayosso, explained that people between 28 and 45 years old are thinking about buying or acquiring a pension plan for their parents or grandparents, while people between 50 and 70 years old are already thinking. in contracting plans for themselves.

Given this, he emphasized the importance of having a funeral plan, “there are financial savings of up to 50% and in addition to the financial savings, bad times are saved due to having to do procedures. Foresight allows you to be where your head is in that moment”.

What is the cost of a funeral?

According to Manuel García Bonilla, expert in Savings, Insurance and Personal Finance, A funeral service can start from 50,000 pesos on average. The approximate costs for each necessary service are:

Cremation ranges from 6,700 to 12,000 pesos. Burial from 4,000 to 10,000 pesos. The lot in a pantheon ranges from 25,000 to 100,000 pesos. The death certificate costs 75 pesos.

Funeral service at the IMSS

They fit all types of budgets, but They do not include the pantheon, cremation, burial, chairs or cafeteria service.

The services they offer are:

Wake in chapel Living rooms Wake at home Transfer nationwide Dispatch of procedures and complementary services, such as: coffin exhibition room Embalming Cremation

It should be noted that the costs of the viewing, aesthetic arrangement, advice, coffin and transfer of the body range from 5,500 pesos to 10,000 pesos.

ISSSTE funeral services

The cost of these services for workers affiliated with the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers It ranges from 2,600 to 4,000 pesos, The graves range between 10,000 and 16,000 pesos.

