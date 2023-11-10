We knew that bringing Hogwarts Legacy to Switch was not impossible, although adapting it would involve doing extra work. Now we also know what it will look like on Nintendo consoles: Warner Bros has offered the first look at the action RPG game set in the magical world, and although it does not play in the league of its ninth generation versions, What is shown is a surprise in itself.

The essential: Hogwarts Legacy It is set in the same Harry Potter universe that we have seen in the movies and books, although with two nuances: it takes place a hundred years before and the protagonist will be us. Or, rather, the apprentice wizard or witch that we create for the occasion.

Ahead, a game that combines mystery, role-playing and magic. A lot of magic. And although the version of Hogwarts Legacy For Switch, you can see the seams in the gameplay offered, especially with regard to resolution, textures, models and even effects; What is shown is just the umpteenth demonstration that the Nintendo console still has great adventures to offer.

However, it is necessary to keep several aspects in mind from here: these are cinematics and game scenes in which only two moments of gameplay have been offered. We will have to see aspects such as performance, response to the controls or the number of bugs that have made the cut for the final version. And that will be where Hogwarts Legacy On Nintendo Switch the type is really played.

Among other things, because we still haven’t forgotten how Warner Games launched its custom version of Mortal Kombat 1. Although, of course, to be fair, the fighting game shared its launch with the rest of the editions and it has always been known that the wizarding world would arrive on Switch later than the rest.

In any case, the letter to the prestigious College of Witchcraft and Wizardry has already been sent to all Nintendo players: the normal and Deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy will be available on Switch starting November 14. Just in time for Christmas! Are you sure in which of the four houses you want to spend the course?

