The union between video games with movies and series is no longer as strange as it was a long time ago. There are many productions inspired by the other medium and they have not always been of quality. Luckily, things began to change relatively recently with the releases of Arcane, Castlevania and Edgerrunners on Netflix, The Last of Us on HBO, Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, Uncharted and more.

In other words: it is not as strange to us as it was in a long time to see our favorite characters on the big screen or running on both PC and consoles. And yet, there is a whole universe of crossovers from which we could make a series that would last for years. The limit is in the imagination of the fans.

The YouTube channel called eli_handle_b․wav is the answer to the “What if…?” or “What would happen if…?” certain characters from movies and series could live in video games. The videos on his channel are absolutely great and we have chosen the most interesting ones to offer you a funny and interesting list. In addition, they have subtitles in Spanish for those of you who are not very fluent in English.

Woody de Toy Story en Red Dead Redemption 2

The channel’s latest video at the time of writing this post shows what would happen if Woody from Toy Story appeared in Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s not the funniest video on the list by any means, but it’s certainly very accomplished. Enjoy, western fans!

Penguins of Madagascar in Baldur’s Gate 3

The only way to qualify this video is with the word: sublime. The Penguins of Madagascar They infiltrate the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 and meet several iconic characters, including the legendary Karlach. Fans of the Larian Games adventure are sure to find it fun.

John Wick en Resident Evil 4 Remake

The current great star of action movies could not be missing from this list. We’ve all wondered how it would turn out. John Wick in a zombie movie. While this is not a movie, its appearance in Resident Evil 4 Remake more than answers the question. And yes, his motivation for killing zombies is a dead dog. Now you don’t say “behind you, asshole”, huh?

Michael Scott de The Office en Mass Effect

The eli_handle_b․wav channel reached perfection by featuring Michael Scott from The Office in Mass Effect. I can’t count the times I’ve ended up laughing out loud watching this video. And so, many of the iconic scenes and/or memes have been used to make it even funnier.

Jim Carrey en The Witcher 3 y Cyberpunk 2077

There are probably no more opposite things than The maskplayed by Jim Carrey, and The Witcher 3. If the character is already usually funny in the movies, imagine when we introduce him to a world in which he completely clashes: he kills the griffin in Huerto Blanco with a Tommy Gun, he makes out with Triss and teases several bosses, including the Witches.

If you have been wanting more from Jim Carrey, know that he has another video in The Witcher 3 and that he also appears in Cyberpunk 2077. If you liked the first one, wait to see him as Ace Ventura in Night City. Another of the best videos on the channel by far.

Shrek a Fallout 4

They say you have to leave the best for last, so here it is: Shrek in Fallout 4. It’s the last crossover I would have imagined, although it fits surprisingly well. I declare myself a fan of the joke/reference he makes when using the character to show how annoying Preston Garvey can be. The top thing on the channel so far!

