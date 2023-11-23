The most veteran (and a little older) video game players surely remember the Metal Slug franchise fondly. The name should sound familiar to anyone who aspires to know a little about this industry, although it’s okay if you’ve missed it. There are more and more titles to remember and not all of us have elephant memories.

The story of Metal Slug, run & gun and beat ’em up games, begins in 1996 and extends to the present day with more than twenty installments, which in turn have passed through more than a dozen platforms: from the classic arcade machines, through Sega Saturn and Game Boy Advance, to more recent ones such as PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Without forgetting PC, obviously.

Its plot is quite long and we can classify it as an anthology, since it contains different stories in multiple settings. Its creators were inspired by real war operations from World War II and other smaller war events. Another detail is that the symbol of the Rebel Army (villains) is an allegory of the Nazi swastika. The original symbol was not used to avoid restrictions because it was a sensitive issue in Europe.

If you don’t know Metal Slug, I encourage you to take a look at his Fandom Wiki and search YouTube for videos about his history. Perhaps the youngest of you will find a gem in this legendary franchise that has been with us for decades. And why not dedicate more paragraphs to Metal Slug? Because the real protagonist of this publication is Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin.

Metal Slug and Wolfenstein have a son who follows the family tradition

Imagine that Metal Slug y Wolfenstein (a franchise that did dare to mess with the Nazis) met in an Arcade Room, fooled around until they reached the last base and finally had a child. His name is Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin (The Fall of Berlin) and it is a video game that maintains the essence of Metal Slug and adds the bad shit of Wolfenstein with the Nazis. Of course, they have decided to maintain the decision not to show the swastika.

Its creators, Mansion Games (from Palma de Mallorca, Spain), are very clear about what they offer: a video game “based on legends of the Second World War”, which “fuses illustration with pixel art” and which is “inspired by the classics “old school,” reads its description on the Kickstarter page.

Its story and setting attract a lot of attention, because it moves away from the main fronts of the war and focuses on little stories of anonymous heroes who helped the Allies win the war. In this case, we put ourselves in the shoes of Lieutenant Joseph “Joe” Kawalski, a man of action tortured by his past who is sent to Berlin on a suicide mission to destroy the last strongholds of the Germans.

Beyond the great battles

Being a 2D run & gun video game does not prevent Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin from sharing its experience between unbridled action, puzzles and narrative. So much so that Victor Fernández, responsible for the project, said in a video that the main inspiration for the plot were all the missions carried out by the European resistance (sabotage, infiltrations…) behind enemy lines.

The setting follows the same philosophy: the Mansion Games development team has documented itself to show a Berlin close to how it should have been at that time, despite the fact that the artistic style is cartoonish. And to conclude this section, Víctor Fernández adds that cinema and music have had an important weight when it comes to telling the story.

Another point that draws attention to Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin is that it is not limited to merely making us advance while we hit shots. The scenarios have many points in which to interact and we must complete a series of missions:

You not only have to advance, which was what a video game development could allow at that time, but you have to do a series of missions (…): from sabotaging a bridge, from stealing a series of documentation, from rescuing to a character… All the elements of our environment are interactable.

Enemies and weapons

Personally, what surprised me most when I discovered Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin and taking a look at the entire Kickstarter page have been as much their enemies as the weapons available. The enemies are very well characterized and you don’t need to put a swastika on them to see that they are Nazis.

There is a fairly respectable variety: from the Mauser privates, the Panzerfaust, TNT Guy and Morter Twins (with a mortar) to more fearsome ones such as the Sniper (sniper), the MG42 Trench and the Special Assault Corps. Additionally, their clothing changes depending on the location.





The bosses are great. We find the Little Dictator, who is clearly Hitler, a Darktrooper who is nailed to the Nazi soldiers of Wolfenstein and even a couple that are a futuristic supertank and a UFO-shaped megaship with a cannon in the lower area. These last two are based on Hitler’s crazy projects. Finally, enemies can use vehicles such as tanks, motorcycles with machine guns, and more. They unify very well what is real with some of the Nazi fantasies.

Finally, there are a total of 16 weapons and they are quite varied: from throwables such as grenades, Molotov cocktails and TNT, through assault rifles, shotguns and real machine guns, to the dreaded flamethrower and the characteristic German Panzerfaust.





The feeling that Operation Highjump: The Fall of Berlin He is the son of Metal Slug and Wolfenstein is older as you get to know each section. So much so that Mansion Games admits that one of its main inspirations has been precisely the Metal Slug franchise… and that is why I have pointed out its importance for video games at the beginning of the publication.

After everything we have seen, it is difficult not to add it to the wish list. Its Kickstarter campaign began on April 26 (it reached its goal in less than 24 hours) and it plans to launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch. The game will arrive with voices in English and Spanish, and texts in German, French, Italian and Catalan. There is no specific release date.

