You probably remember the details about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled the number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They are related to new content available.

As we have learned, Epic Games has already released new content for the game today with its patch 27.11. You can see the trailer below:

Classic Return Content: This overhaul brings back classic elements from previous seasons: Weapons like the Heavy Sniper Rifle, Proximity Grenade Launcher, Air Strike, and Junk Rift. Disruptive items like Storm Flip and Jetpack.

Iconic items from previous seasons in Fortnite: Elements that challenged the norm in previous seasons are brought back: Jetpacks, used in “The Final Showdown” of season 9 for an epic fight. The Baller, introduced in Season 8, remains an option for players in Season 9.

