And you can all download this mod to enjoy Dark Souls with PS1 graphics.

Dark Souls with PS1 graphics is one of the most curious combinations we have encountered.

Dark Souls was probably the game that started the fever by FromSoftware. It was not the first game of this type, since that was Demon’s Souls, but it was the one that managed to become more known, in addition to the title that laid the foundations that in the future we would see more established in titles like the recent Elden Ring. Even so, we are talking about a game that today, compared to the most recent works of the genre, ends up feeling certainly dated, and a mod has just arrived that turns it into a PlayStation 1 title, the first console that Sony launched on the market.

We have already seen games that have received versions for PS1, as is the case with Bloodborne, another FromSoftware title, which turns out to be one of the best PS4 games, but this case is certainly different. Instead of finding ourselves facing a limited fangame, we have a mod that is added to Dark Souls on Steamallowing you to enjoy the entire experience with this type of graphics.

Below you can see a trailer, quite complete, in which we are shown scenarios, our character and even quite recognized bosses within this titlewhich allows us to get an idea of ​​what their aesthetics are like when using this mod.

If you are lovers of the PS1 era, and especially of games that imitate this aesthetic, you will probably fall in love with this mod. Below we tell you where should you go to download this very curious mod.

How to download the mod

I eat well All of you who play on PC will know, especially if you have used a mod in your life, we are talking about a modification that joins the original game that you must have purchased on Steam. You have this available on the NexusMods website, quite recognized in the PC world, allowing you to download it from there completely free of charge.

On this same website you can find the instructions that you must follow when installing it, so that you can have your Dark Souls with the aesthetics of a PS1 game, which will make the most nostalgic fall in love.

