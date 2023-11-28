loading…

TEL AVIV – The testimony of a Zionist soldier strengthens indications that the military Israel who opened fire on his own civilians during a surprise Hamas attack on October 7. The Zionist military action was claimed to be based on the “Hannibal Protocol”.

In a report broadcast on Sunday by Israel’s Channel 12 News, a second lieutenant from an Israeli tank unit identified as Michal spoke about his experience in pursuing Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 operation.

“We arrived at the entrance to the complex (Hulit) and the gate was closed. A soldier came up to me, a little scared, and said, ‘The terrorists are in now’. “We entered the compound, broke the gate with tanks, and followed the directions given by the soldiers,” he said.

“Then the soldier told me, ‘Shots over there. The terrorists are there’. I asked him; ‘Are there (Israeli) civilians there?’ His response was, ‘I don’t know, just shoot’.”

“I decided not to shoot at the target (with a tank) because it was an Israeli settlement, but I shot using a machine gun at the entrance of a house,” he said, quoted by Anadolu, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

The Channel 12 report came as an Israeli armed forces pilot said the military implemented the Hannibal Protocol during a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7 — known as al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm.

In an interview with the Haaretz daily, an officer named Lieutenant Colonel Nof Erez drew attention to the possibility that Israeli forces responding to Hamas attacks may have implemented the directive.

A Haaretz report revealed that an Israeli military helicopter opened fire on “Palestinian gunmen” and Israelis who were attending the Nova Music Festival near Kibbutz Be’eri on the outskirts of Gaza on October 7.

However, because of this disclosure, Haaretz was threatened by an Israeli minister with a call to all government and military employees to stop advertising and subscribing to the newspaper.

As is known, Hamas launched a major successful attack on southern Israel on October 7. According to the Zionist government, the attack killed around 1,200 people and hundreds were taken hostage.

Israel then declared war by bombarding Gaza almost non-stop and adding ground operations. Nearly 15,000 Palestinians in Gaza died in Israel’s cruel invasion, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women.

