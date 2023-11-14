We bring a curious message related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed Yoshi. You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

As we have learned, Yoshi’s Story contains the fastest boss we can defeat in the entire Super Mario franchise. And the victory in 1.5 seconds over Cloud N. Candy in Yoshi’s Story It is currently ranked as the fastest combat against boss in Mario games.

This feat, without using tricks or invincibilitysets an impressive record in the franchise that you can see below:

When playing optimally, the Cloud N. Candy boss in Yoshi’s Story can be defeated in 1.5 seconds, making it the quickest boss battle in the greater Mario franchise without glitches, exploits or invincibility items. pic.twitter.com/aqScr5Xmrg — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) November 14, 2023

