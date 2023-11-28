This is not the first time that we have echoed the results of the Barlovento Comunicación TV-OTT Barometer, a report that allows us to know better what is the market situation of streaming in Spain. On this occasion, with the latest data in hand, we can see that there are some changes and that the Spanish confirm what their main interests are.

This is the leader of the Spanish market

It would be easy to think that Netflix continues to be the leader as has usually been the case in recent years. But the truth is that the data does not lie and makes it clear that, today, the service does not have the leadership, at least in terms of number of users. This title is held by Prime Video, which thanks to this result get to be in the lead for the second time consecutively.

Prime Video manages to lead even taking into account that it has lost 3% user share compared to the previous year, remaining in this case with 53% of the market. It is true that the leadership of Amazon’s service is debatable, since users have access to the platform with their Prime subscription, but, one way or another, it is still a victory for the platform. Combined, Netflix and Prime Video are also very successful, given that 31.9% of Spanish users subscribe to both.

Other data from the report

As we told you, Netflix is ​​not the platform with the largest number of users, but it is the one that accumulates the greatest volume of viewing hours. That, possibly, is what ultimately matters to you to those responsible for this service, who will like to know that they are leaders in capturing the interest of viewers. Now that they are extending their account with ads, being at the top of the number of hours played is a really positive fact for the service. Exactly, it achieves this leadership in viewing hours with 26.2% of the total.

And although Netflix has a large amount of content that causes interest, in the latest report, the series that has dominated viewing has been Lupine. This production has added 5.1 million viewerswhich is a highly relevant fact in view of Netflix’s future plans.

As for the free streaming platform that has the highest level of success in the Spanish market, it is RTVE Play, which accounts for 21.7% of the market. However, it must be said that Atresplayer approaches you quite solidly with a volume of 21.4%. In both cases, a variety of content is offered, access to live television channels and all types of programs, series and movies. At RTVE Play, the ability to enjoy nationally produced works, such as Cuéntame, has been greatly promoted, but it is also investing in sharing Hollywood premieres even before they arrive on Netflix or Disney+.

No to advertising

Beyond the statistics, the most interesting thing about the study is discovering that the Spanish are not, at least for the moment, in favor of incorporation of advertisements on streaming services. 66.5% of those surveyed for the report say that they would not accept placing advertisements on their account in exchange for a reduction in the price of their rate. At the same time, the average spending on streaming is set at a total of 38 euros per month.

Although there is other data that can be consulted in the online report, we are left with one last detail to finish this news: the number of Spaniards who use mobile phones while watching TV. There are six Spaniards out of every ten, a figure perhaps higher than we could have imagined. That would make one think that it would be logical that they would not care if there were advertisements, but as we said, at least for now, the idea is not convincing.