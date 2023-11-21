When is the FNAF movie coming out on Blu-Ray and DVD? Here we bring you the date, prices and extras of all editions.

Have you been left wanting more after seeing it in theaters? Universal Pictures has put an end to all the leaks by announcing the date and all the editions of the FNAF movie in 4K UHD, Blu-Ray and DVD. The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will soon embrace the physical format at least in the United States, where it will be available from Tuesday December 12. Do you want to see what content it is going to bring? Well, here we tell you everything, along with prices and more details.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Night Shift Edition on DVD and Blu-Ray: how much does it cost, when is it coming out and what does it include?

From less than 20 dollars to more than 30, the physical edition of the FNAF movie is named after Night Shift Edition. Under that umbrella are the 4K Blu-Ray, standard Blu-Ray and DVD editions, which also include several of the most interesting extras, among which there is room for some scenes never seen in theaters. Next, we go over everything.

FNAF Night Shift Edition – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital

The Night Shift Edition of FNAF in 4K UHD and Blu-Ray includes the film in double physical format and also comes with a code to watch it in digital format. In addition to offering the highest image quality, it is compatible with HDR10 to offer a more realistic finish in the management of lights and shadows. This is everything it includes:

Release date: December 12, 2023.

Precio: 30,99 $.

Languages: English (Dolby Atmos), Canadian French (Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround) and Latin Spanish (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1).

Subtitles: English, Canadian French, Latin Spanish.

Discos: 2.

Extras: Five Nights at Freddy’s: From the Game to the Big Screen, Killer Animatronics, Five Nights in Three Dimensions.

FNAF Night Shift Edition – Blu-ray + DVD + Digital

The Night Shift Edition of Five Nights at Freddy’s on Blu-ray and DVD brings the film in physical format on two discs, along with a code to watch it digitally. This is everything it includes:

Precio: 22,99 $.

Languages: English (Dolby Atmos), Descriptive English, Canadian French (Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround) and Latin Spanish (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1).

Subtitles: English, Canadian French, Latin Spanish.

Discos: 2.

Extras: Five Nights at Freddy’s: From the Game to the Big Screen, Killer Animatronics, Five Nights in Three Dimensions.

FNAF Night Shift Edition – DVD

The Night Shift Edition of FNAF on DVD only includes the film in physical format and several languages. This is what it contains:

Precio: 19,98 $.

Languages: English (Dolby Atmos), Descriptive English, Canadian French (Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround) and Latin Spanish (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1).

Subtitles: English, Canadian French, Latin Spanish.

Discos: 1.

