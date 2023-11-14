Only once did a car earn more money. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the second most expensive car in the world.

The fastest or most expensive car ever continues to capture people’s imaginations, despite the fact that they are essentially unlikely to drive it – let alone own it. The Ferrari 250 GTO was almost impossible to buy new. Because just being very rich was not enough.

You had to get Enzo Ferrari’s approval before you COULD buy one. Ferrari still applies this somewhat haughty but effective attitude tactic to its special models.

For special models you are invited to buy one. But, with the 250 GTO you had to have the approval of Il Commendatore to spend your hard-earned money.

Second most expensive car of all time

Of the 33 copies of the 250 GTO, not one is the same. The aluminum bodies were knocked by hand by Scaglietti. As a result, there are small differences between the models. The copy you are shining on this Autoblog page is extra special. The car was recently auctioned (last night) and it is simply the second most expensive car ever!

Let’s start with the stratospheric amount: the car was priced at $51,700,000. That has been converted 48.330.452,50 euroalmost as much as the new Polo GTI with some options and BPM (after the new cabinet formation).

In this case we see that the car is called ‘250 GTO’ and ‘330 LM’. Isn’t it one or the other in this binary spectrum of traditional conservatives? That’s absolutely right! In the past, there wasn’t much difference between a sports car and a racing car.

From 3 to 4 and back again

The car started life as a 250 GTO, but was later given the 4.0 liter V12 and therefore automatically called the 330 (the name refers to the number of CCs per cylinder). The car came second at the 1,000 km Nürburgring and also participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the car did not finish. Then the 330 LM came back to the factory, got its original engine (and name) again and your aunt became your new uncle.

Ferrari sold the car to a private individual and since then the car has remained part of one and the same collection. Until tonight, because the car has been auctioned by RM Sotheby’s. The amount is therefore the second highest ever paid for a car. The record is still held by the Mercedes 300 SL Uhlenhaut coupé, of which only two were made. It raised 133,679,975 euros.

Read more? These are the coolest hardcore Ferraris for the street!

This article This is the second most expensive car in the world (ever!) first appeared on Ruetir.