Luis Miguel, the renowned Mexican singer, was recently spotted in the luxury restaurant “Beluga” located in San Pedro Garza García, Monterrey, Nuevo León. Images of his presence in the establishment began to circulate on social networks after he offered the last of his three shows at the Borregos Stadium.

Beluga, known for its high quality gastronomic proposal, offers gourmet cuisine for its diners. However, the visit of the famous interpreter was seen embroiled in controversy when, around 3:18 a.m., the municipal police carried out an operation to verify the restaurant’s closing times.

According to local reports, Beluga would have violated regulations on permitted hours and the sale of alcohol. Despite the closure of the establishment, Luis Miguel had already left the place by that time.

The Beluga restaurant stands out for its culinary offering, with prices that vary between 500 and 1700 pesos per person. In addition to a diverse gastronomic menu, the place offers a wide selection of drinks and cocktails, including wines, mojitos, Aperol, among others.

Beluga operates three branches strategically located in Monterrey, Guadalajara and in the exclusive area of Polanco in Mexico City. Each location has established itself as a benchmark for haute cuisine, attracting customers in search of memorable gastronomic experiences.

