Qatar played an important role by mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

DOHA – Qatar, a small, wealthy kingdom in the Gulf region of the Middle East, once again played a huge role by mediating the ceasefire between Israel with Hamas.

Thanks to Qatar’s role, a temporary ceasefire for four days was achieved—starting last Friday, at 07.00 local time.

This temporary ceasefire facilitated the exchange of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Thanks to this temporary ceasefire, humanitarian aid trucks can freely enter Gaza, Palestine.

Qatar has emerged as a unique country in that over the years it has hosted political offices for various groups that the West considers terrorist organizations, including Hamas, the Afghan Taliban and the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood.

Why is Qatar Often a Mediator in the Israel-Hamas War?

Many countries in the Middle East want a mediator role — including Egypt, Oman and Kuwait — but Qatar presents itself as the region’s main problem solver and advocates dialogue.

Observers, quoted from The Guardian, Tuesday (28/11/2023), said Qatar took this role because as a small but very rich country built on large supplies of liquefied gas, Qatar needed to make itself indispensable to the international community and protected from unwanted interference by its larger neighbors; Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The 2017-2021 boycott of Qatar led by Saudi Arabia shows that the country has good reason to be afraid.

Is There Opposition to Qatar’s Role in the Israel-Hamas War?

Yes, on the right wing of the United States and in some groups in Israel.

North Carolina Republican Senator Ted Budd wrote in How long will Qatar continue to host terrorists who have American blood on their hands?”