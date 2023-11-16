Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi gave a public lecture at Stanford University, San Francisco, United States, Wednesday (11/15/2023). Opening his general lecture, Jokowi revealed the reason he deliberately chose to wear a red tie.

Initially, Jokowi greeted invited guests and the extended Stanford University family. Then he mentioned the jargon from Stanford University.

“Go Cardinal,” he was quoted as saying Suara.com via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube broadcast, Thursday (16/11/2023).

The Head of State then said that before visiting the campus area, he had asked about Stanford University jargon.

“So before coming here, I was wondering first, what is the jargon at Stanford,” he explained.

“The answer was ‘Go Cardinal, Sir’,” said Jokowi.

After that, Jokowi again asked about the identity color of Stanford University. Then he found out that Stanford University’s identity color is red.

“Then I asked again, what is Stanford identical color?” he said.

“The answer was ‘red, sir’,” he continued.

On this basis, Jokowi finally decided to wear a red tie combined with a black suit.

“That’s why I decided to wear a red tie today, red (That’s why I decided to wear a red tie today),” he said.

“Do I look like a member of the Stanford family now? (Do I look like a member of the Stanford family now?)”

Jokowi’s remarks were immediately greeted with loud laughter and applause from the invited guests.

After lightening the atmosphere of the forum, Jokowi began to enter into the main topic of discussion.

Jokowi explained that the world is currently sick, one of the causes is climate change.

For this reason, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta expressed the importance of implementing the energy transition at this time. However, the question is whether countries in the world are committed to carrying it out or not.

To the invited guests present, Jokowi asked them not to doubt what Indonesia was doing.

He explained that Indonesia had reduced emissions by 91.5 million tons. Apart from that, Indonesia has also reduced the rate of deforestation to 104 thousand hectares.

“Then 77 thousand hectares of forest area was rehabilitated, 34 thousand hectares of mangrove forest was restored in just 1 year,” he said.

Even so, he does not hide the challenges that must be faced.

“I say this everywhere every time I meet investors, both Indonesia and other developing countries, regarding funding and technology transfer, this is always a big challenge,” he explained.

“Because we need very large investments as well as technology transfer and collaboration, this is what is a challenge and often makes things difficult for developing countries,” continued Jokowi.