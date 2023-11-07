The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is one of the Nintendo games that has managed to go down in history. Not only for its dark secrets and its incredible quality in the franchise, also for having some of the most original and peculiar designs we have seen in Nintendo games.

And of course, one of the most important characters in Majora’s Mask was the Termina Moon. A Moon controlled by the evil power of Majora’s Mask. That It has a dark and sinister design which surely gave more than one goosebumps years ago.

Lunar Child, although the Moon is rocky on the outside, inside it has a large meadow and a tree in the center. It is always sunny, its inhabitants in total are five, called Lunar Children. They are always running around the only noticeable tree.

The Moon symbolizes in this game the total destruction of Termina in The Legend of Zelda, since It is written in the destiny of the kingdom after the use of the Mask, that it will collide against the world. The appearance of the Moon is based on a dark and evil design that visually represents the evil of Majora’s Mask.

Hence its appearance has been used in this way to express the evil and negative intentions of the artifact.

Via