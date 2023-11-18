Suara.com – There has been a lot of public discussion about Coldplay gifting a trash cleaning ship to Indonesia. This then raises the question, how much is the Neon Moon II cleaning boat that Coldplay gave to Indonesia? Here’s the review.

It is known that Coldplay’s concert entitled “Music of The Spheres” on Wednesday (15/11) at the GBK Stadium (Utama Gelora Bung Karno) has finished. As a thank you, Coldplay also gifted a trash cleaning ship to Indonesia.

Apart from being a thank you, Coldplay also gave a gift of a trash cleaning ship as a form of support for the environment together with Ocean Cleanup. The shape of the ship was uploaded via The Ocean Cleanup’s official Instagram account.

“Coldplay continues to support The Ocean Cleanup’s mission to clean the ocean of plastic by adopting a second interceptor, Interceptor 020 aka Neon Moon II which will be placed in the Cisadane River, Jakarta,” wrote The Ocean Cleanup account.

So, approximately how much is the Neon Moon II cleaning boat that Coldplay gave to Indonesia? So, to find out, see the price information below, complete with specifications and how it works, as reported from various sources.

Price, Specifications, and How the Neon Moon II Garbage Cleaning Vessel Works

The Neon Moon II trash cleaning ship of the Interceptor type which was gifted to Indonesia is estimated to cost US$ 777,000 or the equivalent of Rp. 11.9 billion (exchange rate Rp. 15,424). However, due to the high demand, the price of the ship can be cheaper.

For specifications and how it works, a ship that is around 24 meters long is capable of sucking up rubbish with a capacity of 50-100 tonnes of rubbish every day. This ship can also operate without a crew throughout the day.

The ship is equipped with several technologies, one of which is a lithium-ion battery. This ship claims that it will not disturb marine life or other ships because this ship only operates on part of the river.

As additional information, Coldplay also awarded a trash cleaning ship to Malaysia in 2021. From the uploaded video, you can see how the ship works, namely by taking plastic waste from the river and processing it.

When has this trash cleaner succeeded in cleaning up to 1 million kg of plastic waste, thereby preventing it from reaching the ocean? This Neon trash cleaning ship is targeted at cleaning rivers throughout the world.

That’s a review of the price of Coldplay’s Neon Moon II cleaning boat for Indonesia, complete with specifications and how it works. I hope this information is helpful!

Contributor: Ulil Azmi