Come on, with 550 hp it is a huge brute and then check how beautiful it is! This is the perfect car, right?

Cars that aren’t perfect are often more fun. A perfect car is nice at the bar table, but it rarely puts a smile on your face. Of course, if you have one car that has to do everything, then we understand that concessions have to be made. But if you can choose something for 66,900 euros, there is only one right answer: a Jaguar F-Type.

We will explain that in a moment. The Jaguar F-Type is now still available new and has never really been an extreme success. That in itself makes sense, because it is a niche product. The F-Type does exactly what a car of this caliber should do.

And especially this occasion that we found thanks to the unsurpassed @rachid. Rachid is a regular customer in our mailbox and we did not want to deprive you of this gem.

Perfect car for 66,900 euros

First of all, look how beautiful the F-Type is! It is a classic beauty, especially as a coupe. A long hood, front wheels placed far forward, compact cabin, thick hips and a beautiful sloping roofline. Those black wheels must be your thing, but they are sprayed in the right color (silver).

But it’s not just the appearance, the interior is also impressive. A whiner (we don’t automatically mean @amghans) would say that it is just not at the level of a Porsche, but that is not a bad thing at all.

In fact, it wasn’t even intentional. By the way, it’s just neatly put together: quite sleek and modern. The bucket seats are even very nice in this duotone color scheme.

550 hp on the rear wheels!

In principle, the bodywork is enough to buy an F-Type. Even if they put a two-liter four-cylinder in it. Oh wait, they did that too. The V6 is a happy medium, but the top engine is the coolest: a 5.0 supercharged V8.

This engine is equipped with a supercharger, which produces 550 hp! And 550 hp from a large supercharged V8 feels much more intimidating than from a chipped 3-liter turbo and also sounds brilliant.

And yes, we know: 66,900 euros is not very little. Some might even call it a lot of money. But if you look at what you get in return, it is an excellent amount. And it’s not even that it’s at a questionable store. No, just at a Jaguar dealer with a Jaguar Approved label!

And yes, that V8 likes a sip, you will definitely depreciate something and maintenance will not be free. But who cares, for 66,900 euros you have one of the most brutal cars of recent years. It also happens to be one of the most beautiful. Interested? You can view the ad here!

