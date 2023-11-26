It will not be the most common, but there are cases in which it has been reported that no operator wants to register an Internet line to potential clients. In these cases, you must turn to the only operator who has the obligation to respond to these requests: this is Telefónica (Movistar).

Movistar is in charge of offering a service regulated by the Central Administration, which makes it a right for citizens in Spain. the internet connection. For this reason, if you have this problem, you have no choice but to turn to the Spanish operator. Although a series of points must be taken into account.

Movistar’s universal service

Within the user’s rights regarding landline telephony there is a point that draws attention: “No operator wants to sign me up for a landline, what can I do?” Well, this question clarifies an aspect that not everyone takes into account and that is that, if no operator wants to install Internet at home for any reason, Movistar does have the obligation.

Basically this is because, currently, Movistar is the operator in charge of offering the provision of the “universal service.” And all because, after an open Public Tender, it became the operator in charge of guaranteeing this right.

It must be taken into account that this point does not only talk about this problem occurring when trying to register a landline, but the important thing is that a line must be offered with which you can give access to the internet «with a download speed of 10 Mbps«. But with a series of nuances:

It is not established that it has to be fiber optic. Movistar has no obligation to install a physical cable line. You can provide access to wireless technologies as long as you meet the previous conditions of providing landline and Internet access.

However, within the conditions of Movistar’s Universal Free Broadband Service (SUDES) plan, it is made clear that an Internet connection must be guaranteed at a speed of up to 1 Mbps and with a download capacity of 5 GB per month. . So it is an important detail that must be taken into account. Depending on the area you live in, you may have ADSL, 3G or satellite connection.

And, in this case, it does not include a landline. Regarding the price, It costs 36.18 euros (VAT included). Although of course, this rate is designed for all those users who cannot have Internet via ADSL with copper cable or fiber optics.

Finally, Movistar has a maximum period of 60 days since the request is made to carry out the installation. And in the event of a delay or denial, every user has the option of filing a claim with this Telecommunications User Service Office of the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism.