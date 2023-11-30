Join the conversation

The director, producer, screenwriter and director of photography Zack Snyder has been able to gain great recognition in the world of cinema thanks to his work on the DC Extended Universe for Warner Bros. and, more specifically, for his version of the Justice League film, known as the “Snyder Cut.”

Having also directed other DC films such as Man of Steel, The Flash and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Snyder has become one of the most prominent film directors in the superhero industry.

Although Zack Snyder, as far as superheroes are concerned, has only participated in DC stories, he himself has revealed that, in case the franchise calls him, there is a specific Marvel Comics story you would like to adapt to a film production. This story is nothing more and nothing less than Elektra Lives Againby Frank Miller. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Zack Snyder would like to adapt Elektra Lives Again if Marvel asks him to

One of the main reasons why Zack Snyder gained greater relevance in the world of cinema, and in the superhero industry more specifically, has been his “Snyder Cut”, the film Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which turns out to be the director’s original vision for the film Justice League (2017) before he was forced to make several changes, and he subsequently resigned from the project.

Thanks to his work in that and other films not only from DC, but also in other independent projects, Zack has been able to become one of the most renowned directorsmainly in regards to superhero stories concern.

It is thanks to this that, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where the director talks about his new project Rebel Moon, he has been asked various questions regarding his work in superhero films, to which, although he has said who wants to explore new things, has commented the following regarding the possibility of working at Marvel:

“If Marvel came calling, I might think for a moment about a Daredevil and Elektra movie, maybe adapting Elektra Lives Again by Frank Miller” Snyder commented, “But that’s all,” the director insisted.

With this statement Snyder reveals his great love for the work of Frank Miller, as can be seen in the influence that Batman: The Dark Knight Returns on Ben Affleck’s version of Batman shown in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, film directed by Zack Snyder.

As for the story of Elektra Lives Again, it is set after the iconic comic series (also written by Frank Miller) Daredevil (1983). The Daredevil comic series featured the death of Matt Murdock’s love interest Elektra, and Elektra Lives Again continues that premise, showing how Murdock questions reality and his dreams and if Elektra is really dead.

In itself, Elektra Lives Again is an extremely dark and quite introspective story, which could be adapted at some point by Marveltaking into account speculation about the appearance of Jennifer Garner’s Elektra (from the 2000s 20th Century Fox films) in Deadpool 3, as well as the death of Elodie Young’s Elektra (from Netflix’s Defenders).

Considering this and the fact that the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again will soon be released, everything could fit perfectly for a future adaptation of the comic Elektra Lives Again, with the participation of Zack Snyder, who has stated that I would be happy to participate in this story if Marvel asks me to..

