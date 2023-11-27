In a recent comic, Tony Stark has revealed that Kingpin is probably the only Marvel character who intimidates him.

Tony Stark has revealed the only villain he feels intimidated by.

Throughout his entire history in the Marvel Universe, the character of Iron Man has faced hundreds of quite threatening antagonists and villains, and, In the vast majority of cases, he has been left with the victory without having to make a great effort in battle.

In the franchise, they have been There are very few occasions in which Iron Man has been truly threatened. by some evildoer, and has been truly intimidated or scared by one of his enemies, as has happened in a recent comic.

And, in the most recent volume of the character’s current comic series, The Invincible Iron Man, Iron Man has encountered the villain Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, and has stated that he feels intimidated by his presence, this being probably the only time Tony Stark has ever felt truly scared of a villain. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #12 of The Invincible Iron Man comicfrom Marvel Comics.

Kingpin is the only villain Iron Man admits to being intimidated by

The current Iron Man comic series, titled The Invincible Iron Man, has brought several surprises for the hero’s fans, seeing him married to Emma Frost (under the identity of Tony’s assistant Hazel) as part of his plan to take down with Orchis, as well as giving the hero a new ultra-powerful mutant metal known as mysterium.

With this metal that is technically indestructible and invulnerable to magic, brute force and other powers, Iron Man has been able to become the most powerful Avenger in the Marvel Universe, and the hero even He plans to create armor with said materialwith the help of Riri Williams (Ironheart), who arrives in the aforementioned volume of the comic.

In issue #12 of The Invincible Iron Man comic, Riri arrives to help Tony Stark, but instead encounters Emma Frost, and they end up clashing, while Tony was in a Hellfire Club laboratory with Kingpinwho claims to be checking his investment, and complains to Tony for not yet having his mysterium armor or something to take down Orchis with.

As tensions rose and the argument grew louder between these two, Tony claims to have faced threatening enemies such as Obadiah Stane, Thanos, and even Captain America, and subsequently states that provoking the wrath of the Kingpin was as intimidating as all the threats already mentioned.

This statement by Iron Man shows how dangerous the Kingpin can be, well, the fact that Tony Stark is truly intimidated by Fisk It’s just an example of the villain’s level of cruelty.

And, even though he does not have superpowers or extraordinary abilities, Kingpin has been able to become one of the most feared and outstanding villains that exist in the franchise, both in the UCM and in Marvel Comics.

After Iron Man claims to be terrified, thankfully the mutant-detecting alarms saved him once they went off and distracted them both, and although this time Tony has been able to escape unscathed, very he will probably have to face the villain again in history, having allied with him to confront Orchis, but this next time it may not be so favorable for Stark.

In any case, we still have to wait to see Iron Man creating his powerful armor made of mysterium to fight against the anti-mutant organization Orchis, as well as to be able to see if Tony and Kingpin will be able to have a peaceful relationship as partners/alliesor they will have to face each other soon at some point in the history of The Invincible Iron Man.

