Here is the first complete image of the official figure of Doug, the lawyer who is already the most beloved character in the FNAF movie.

Just a week ago, Youtooz confirmed that it was working on a figure of Doughe lawyer from the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie which has caused a sensation among fans. The company has just taken another step, finally showing a complete image of the official figure of the most beloved character from the FNAF movie.

For this, the brand has turned to the same actor, Michael P. Sullivanto record a video reacting to the figure of his character. You can see it below, although, if you have seen the film, you can probably already imagine the pose with which he reacts to his miniature version:

The company has not revealed a date or price, but it will not take long to offer these details. If you want to get the Doug figure from the FNAF movie, keep an eye on his profile on social networks. Collectors and fans already have a new goal: the character who has won everyone’s heart.

If you want to see this figurine without a video involved, we leave you an image below. Will they introduce any nods to Doug in the sequel to FNAF The Movie? Now that it has been confirmed that filming will begin next year, there is hope that at least there will be a easter egg seeing the popularity of this lawyer:

