When you think of a Suzuki, chances are that the first thing you think of is a… Jimny. However, we are no longer allowed to have those here, so the most iconic Suzuki on our market is undoubtedly the Swift. The Japanese know this too, and they have been preparing us for the arrival of a brand new generation of the hatchback for a month now. They already showed us a ‘Swift Concept’ twice as a preview, which actually looked quite ready for production… And that was no coincidence.

‘Swift Concept’ without the ‘Concept’

This is the brand new Swift in production form, or at least if we can believe Suzuki’s Japanese website. We almost wrote these images off as more photos of the previously shown Swift Concept, but on the car’s number plate you can see that the ‘Concept’ part is now gone. Apart from that, as far as we are concerned, this Swift looks identical to the concept car, so count on the same shell-shaped hood that continues into the shoulder line of the car. Below that is the same tiny grille with two vertically oriented headlights next to it. At the rear, the lighting is also a bit more compact than before, although the entire design remains recognizable as a Suzuki Swift.

The same can be said about the interior, where the steering wheel even looks like it comes from the outgoing Swift. However, the rest of the dashboard is completely new, although you can still read the speed and rpm on nice classic clocks. There is even a real CD input under the new 9-inch infotainment screen — nice and nillies. Furthermore, the operation of the climate control is a bit more modern, while you continue to operate the automatic transmission using a fairly long lever.

Less emissions, more chrome

That lever transmits its instructions to a CVT automatic transmission, which, as far as our Japanese knowledge goes, is fitted as standard in all versions of the Swift. In terms of engine, you get the choice of a 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine without electric assistance, or the same engine with mild hybrid support. As usual, Suzuki sticks a ‘Hybrid’ badge on it, while the grille of that version gets some extra chrome to show how much more of your yen you have spent on your Swift. We are not allowed to know the power output at this time, but given the similarity with the 1.2 three-cylinder engine of the outgoing Swift, we are guessing around 90 horsepower.

That horsepower goes to the front wheels as standard, although you can get the Swift with four-wheel drive for an additional charge. It is unclear whether there will also be a more enjoyable Swift Sport. In fact, we are left with many questions after seeing this Swift because although it can already be seen on the Japanese customer site, there is no official information available on the press sites either there or here. In short: wait a little longer before you put your old Suzuki Swift up for sale…