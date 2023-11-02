Avid car followers have recently been able to learn a lot about the new Skoda Superb. The brand always first shows some sketches to gain publicity and a week later we receive the photos. Fine. So we already saw drawings of the new cars (plural yes, because it is available as a sedan-shaped hatchback and as a station wagon). They also dropped information about the powertrains, and that the car has become larger, in short: the information you want to know. And now we really get to see the photos of the Superb for the first time.

This is the fourth generation of the Skoda Superb, which started in 2002 as a perfect copy of the Passat at the time. Afterwards it got more of its own face, but not much has changed in the new design compared to the previous generation. Yes, it is smoother, so it cuts through the air more easily, meaning the Superb needs less fuel to move forward.

What makes the new Skoda Superb special?

For the first time you can only order the Superb as a hybrid. Another first: you can order one with a mild-hybrid powertrain. More about that later. The new Superb is a bit longer than its predecessor. This, among other things, increases the loading space in the rear. In the hatchback you have 645 liters of luggage space (20 liters more than the previous Superb), in the Combi 690 liters (30 liters more than the previous one). Do you go to the Praxis alone and fold down the back seat? Then there is 1,920 liters of cargo space.

Depending on the version you choose, there are wheels from 16 to 19 inches. Check out the last image in the gallery and you’ll see that there’s an option for some sort of aero wheels with solid blades. In the cabin, Skoda is especially proud of the new dials that the brand calls ‘Smart Dials’. You can set the three rotary and push buttons yourself and use them to control the sound volume, ventilation flow, air conditioning and driving modes. But also zooming on the navigation map, the window ventilation, the rear window heating or the air circulation, if you want. And you can also easily control the heating of the seats, steering wheel and windshield and rear window. You can judge for yourself how smart the buttons are.

There is also a 10-inch ‘virtual cockpit’ for the driver and you can select an option for a head-up display. In the middle there is a 12-inch infotainment screen with voice and gesture control for the first time. We’re curious to see how well (or poorly) this works. There are two platforms for charging phones wirelessly, several USB-C ports and all the upholstery is made from recycled material. Always cool.

Engines and specifications of the new Superb

As mentioned, the new Skoda is always a hybrid. In the Netherlands you currently have a choice of two powertrains: a PHEV and a mild hybrid. The plug-in hybrid, the PHEV, has 204 hp and can travel 100 kilometers on electricity thanks to a 25.7 kWh battery. You can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 25 minutes when you charge with 50 kW.

If you choose the mild hybrid, you get a 1.5-liter TSI with a 48-volt starter generator. The power is 150 hp. The energy recovered when braking can be used for a short extra burst of power or to let the petrol engine run for a while. So the electricity helps you here and there, charging is not possible with a mild hybrid. By the way, switching always takes place via an automatic DSG gearbox.

Price of the new Skoda Superb

You can order the new Skoda Superb sometime in the spring of 2024. Skoda has not yet said what you will pay for it. This will be announced in the run-up to the time when you can order it. Another round of publicity. There will also be more information about the line-up. In other words, which versions will be available. Skoda Superb RS, anyone?