This new image of Winnie the Pooh shows us what the bear will look like in the sequel to Honey and Blood, a slasher that will hit theaters next year to destroy our childhoods again.

Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood has been one of the slasher most successful of the year. With a budget of less than $100,000, the film managed to gross more than $6 million internationally at the box office.

When the rights to the work of A. A. Milnedirector Rhys Frake-Waterfield did not miss the opportunity to rescue the most famous characters from his stories to build a story of terror with which to destroy our childhoods.

Thanks to the undoubted success achieved with his first film, Rhys Frake-Waterfield has very ambitious plans for the future of the saga, and also for other revisions of classic stories rights-free children.

New image of the bear from Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood 2

If 2023 was a great year for the slasher, 2024 will come loaded with premieres produced by Jagged Edge Productions with: Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood 2 and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmareboth directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, and Bambi: The Reckoningdirected by Scott Jeffrey.

Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood 2 will go one step further in all aspects, starting with a budget ten times larger that has allowed them many more possibilities in the production of the movie.

Now the tape will have more deaths, more blood and more weaponsbut also renewed designs on the prosthetics of its characters to make them even more terrifying.

“There were many similar areas from the first film that I wanted to improve for the sequel,” said the director of Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood 2. “And one of them was the appearance of the creatures.”

In the new image from Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood 2 that has been shared, and that you can see a few paragraphs above, you will notice the terrifying difference from the original film designin the image that heads the article.