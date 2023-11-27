Year after year they appear coins that are intended to commemorate an important event in Mexico and these capture the attention of all those interested in numismatics. On this occasion, the Chapultepec Zoo celebrates its first 100 years and for this reason it launched seven pieces, among them, the one that has stood out the most is the one with an axolotl.

The coins were recently released and its availability ended very quickly, this left many collectors with the desire to acquire their complete set of coins. That is why The Mint announced that they will be available again these coins for acquisition.

These coins were made in collaboration with the Secretary of the Environment and each of them has a popular animal within Mexican territory; a Mexican wolf, an axolotl, teporingo, panda, Caribbean flamingo, California condor and an American bison.

In Free market These coins have reached prices between $2,500 and $5,000 Mexican pesos.

When will these coins be on sale again?

The Mint reported that the sale will be available again on Tuesday, November 28 and can be purchased at the Chapultepec Zoo, the Mint in San Luis Potosí and the Xin-Xin Store.

