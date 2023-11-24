December is one of the months with the greatest economic movement, because for thousands of people it means the income of money bonus or different annual bonuses. It is also the month in which the Christmas shopping, so credit cards are more used. Under these conditions, a new banking fraud arises: Displacers.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) warned about this new modus operandi of a group of scammers dedicated to the theft of credit or debit cards.

How does this fraud work?

When users go to the ATMs of different banking institutions, the perpetrators of this scam monitor the userfor later come up and say that the magnetic stripe on your card is dirty or damaged and hence, It does not work. After this they will say that they must clean it with a special liquid, They change the card for another and “return” it to the user. When he puts it in the slot and enters his PIN, it will give him an error, but a second guy is in the background looking at the PIN to use later.

Once they have the PIN, the Displacers spend as much money as possible in local stores or on online purchases, with the aim of emptying the bank account in a matter of minutes or hours so that, when the user goes to complain to their bank, find your account empty and without many options.

What does CONDUSEF recommend?

The organization launched a series of recommendations to avoid being a victim of this new fraud, among which the following stand out:

Do not use ATMs that are in less crowded, poorly lit or isolated places. Avoid using them if you identify the presence of suspicious people inside. Inspect the appearance of the ATM to avoid alterations. Do not accept help from anyone you don’t know at the cashier. Don’t get distracted and perform the movement quickly. Do not trust ATMs where they request confidential information through signs.

With these recommendations we hope that you can avoid being a victim of this fraud and can take care of your assets, remember always be alert when using ATMs during these holidays.

