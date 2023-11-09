Bellakath singer is at the peak of his career, and has recently surprised through his Instagram account by sharing the new and luxurious property that he acquired after the success he had with reggaeton singer Dani Flow, with his single “Reggaetón Champagne.”

Through her stories, the “Gatita” singer showed her ostentatious home, which has luxurious finishes and modern designs, as well as a pool, barbecue and a large garden, which has given her fans a lot to talk about.

Days before, Ms. Bellakath had made a publication celebrating the acquisition of her new home. In the copy, she announced that she would do a “house tour” so that her fans could help her “choose furniture and arrange details in my style in diassss.”

This is the luxurious mansion of Bellakath

In his stories he clarified that he will soon make some modifications to his new home to adapt it to his taste and style, such as the size of his closet, which he said will be larger.

Something that caught attention was its elegant bathroom, which has two sinks.

In the videos, it is also They observed its spacious kitchen, as well as a jacuzzi, in which you can relax after a long day of work.

Katherine Huerta, better known as Bellakath, is 25 years old. She finished her law degree at the Faculty of Law of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), but she has dedicated herself to the world of entertainment.

She participated in the TV Azteca reality show, “Falling in love” and called herself “Kat”. At that time, the young woman sported curly red hair, as well as a different face, but later she had a radical change of image, as she began to undergo various cosmetic surgeries.

After the elimination of the program “Falling in love”, Bellakath decided to dedicate himself to music where he has stood out in the urban genre.

To date, she has more than 2.2 million followers on TikTok and has achieved fame thanks to her hit “Gatita” and “Lluvia de Micheladas.”

MM

