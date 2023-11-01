Cristo y Rey already has an open date, next Wednesday, November 8, one of the most anticipated series of the season arrives on Antena 3. After its great reception on atresplayer, the series will be broadcast in prime time on Wednesdays starting at 10:45 p.m.

The fiction is based on the media couple that Bárbara Rey and Ángel Cristo formed during the 1980s. A fleeting courtship that lasted only a few weeks. The announcement of their marriage became the front page of all the newspapers and the tabloids covered the event in detail.

A love story that seemed straight out of a fairy tale, but the reality was very different. Within the relationship between Bárbara Rey and Ángel Cristo there were drugs, jealousy and abuse… The fiction will narrate the couple’s nine-year relationship full of lights and shadows.

Jaime Lorente and Belén Cuesta play the protagonist couple, an intense and very difficult journey in which for them it has been an honor to tell. An exciting story that will make you learn more about the history of our country in which many well-known faces will appear.

Chelo García-Cortés, Paquirri, King Juan Carlos I, José María Iñigo and Rocío Dúrcal are some of the historical figures that we will see in Christ and the King. Discover a small preview of the story that marked a generation! Next Wednesday, premiere on Antena 3.