And although it does not have much significance at a playable level, it has managed to surprise fans.

Baldur’s Gate III is widely considered one of the best games of this year 2023.

Baldur’s Gate III managed to surprise everyone and everyone with its final release, and it has not only been considered one of the great RPGs in history, but in general we are talking about a particularly complete title, with so much content that it even reaches to overwhelm at first, forcing the user to Play multiple games if you want to see everything it has to offer. Of course, due to the size of this project, it is logical that with the launch not everything has arrived in the best state, so the updates since its premiere have been totally constant.

In this case Let’s talk about patch 4 of Baldur’s Gate III, which arrived to us this week, offering many improvements and additions, but one of them has managed to surprise the community. As several users have pointed out on social networks, in these patch notes it appears that from now on We can clean the characters using sponges and soapsinstead of having to do it simply by submerging them in water, as users did until now.

“Now you can use sponges and soaps to clean your party members and remove dirt, blood, and odors.”

Of course, this It doesn’t have much real influence on users’ performance.because in reality it does not have much significance, but it is very interesting to see how this fact is emphasized in the patch notes, as well as the relative importance that users have given to this curious addition.

Immersion is the strong point of Baldur’s Gate III

Precisely this recent addition, more than being important in terms of gameplay, makes the immersion greater, being This is a great strength of Baldur’s Gate III since its original release.. Of course, as those of you who have played the Larian title will know, a large part of this immersion is thanks to the dialogues that we can have with the characters, but small details like the one we have talked about today also have a lot of influence.

We just hope that this studio continues to update its game, even with small details like the one we mentioned today, but ultimately improving it.

