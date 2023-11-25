The legendary Daredevil will once again don one of his most hated suits in Marvel.

Daredevil has one of Marvel’s deepest stories

Daredevil was created by the writer Stan Lee and the illustrator Bill Everett, along with the contribution of cartoonist Jack Kirby. The character made his first appearance in the comic Daredevil #1, which was published by Marvel Comics in 1964. The series was a success and contributed to the growth of Marvel superheroes. In this sense, Stan Lee He was instrumental in the creation of many of Marvel’s iconic characters throughout the 1960s, and Daredevil was a part of it all. this creative apogee linked to superheroes.

The original intention was to create a character that broke with the typical formula of what we understand as a hero, one that had unique traits that differentiated them from the rest. Daredevil stood out for being a complete hero, which added an extra layer of complexity and originality. Taking into account that he is a character with more than five decades of history, it is normal that Daredevil He has worn countless suits. When wearing so many suits, it is normal for some to stand out more than others, and not exactly for the better.

Now, Marvel has confirmed that one of Daredevil’s most controversial costumes will soon return to the comics pages. Marvel is about to publish the first issue of the Daredevil: Black Armor comic, a miniseries set during a period in which Matt Murdock donned a black suit with numerous armor upgrades in various parts. This is the official synopsis of the comic:

BACK IN BLACK! DG Chichester returns to Hell’s Kitchen to tell a new Daredevil story set during his historic career with the character! Along with rising star Netho Diaz with covers of industry legend Mark Bagley, this is a Daredevil series that not everyone should read. Do not miss!

The reception of this suit was divided among Marvel fans.. Some liked the visual change, while the vast majority preferred the more classic look of the character. Over the years, Daredevil He has had several costumes and changes to his appearance, and fans’ response to these changes has varied over time.

The comic Daredevil: Black Armor #1 It is now available.

