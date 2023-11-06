Eric Kripke shares how the end of Gen V will tie in with the start of the fourth season of The Boys

Have you finished biting your nails after the end of Gen V? Get ready because Eric Kripke, the brain behind The Boys, has just shed light on the temporal connection between the outcome of the spin-off and the beginning of the fourth season of the main series. Imagine: the hangover from the events of Gen V is still pulsing when, suddenly, you find yourself immersed in the new wave of chaos brought by the season 4. Kripke confirms it: the jump is just a couple of days. That’s right, fans of the series, continuity is assured with a transition smoother than the flight of a superhero.

The suspense that the spin-off left us with Marie, Jordan, Andre y Emma opening the door to that mysterious hospital for us, remember? Yes, right there where they stayed after protecting the non-Supes from Sam and Cate. What will become of them? Well, clue goes, clue comes, it seems that some will cross paths with the protagonists of The Boys.

And speaking of cameosDid you imagine Taylor Lautner as Cate’s imaginary boyfriend and not Soldier Boy? That almost happened. Kripke gives us that pearl and one can only think about what that meeting in the forests would have been like. “Taylor Lautner, is that you?” the characters would have exclaimed before he dropped the rules of the game… and flew through the air.

The future of The Boys universe

Meanwhile, Amazon has not sat idly by; The success of the first season of Gen V did not go unnoticed, and they have already given the green light to a second season. The stars return to the ring: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and company, leaving us to wonder if they will also make an appearance in the fourth season of the series starring Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid and company.

For now, the first season of Gen V is available to binge on Prime Video. And all the while, the writers of both series are weaving the web of a complex narrative, making sure the threads connect seamlessly. Ready to follow the clues that link these two stories? Don’t miss a single detail, because the train that connects both series is barely accelerating.

From ideas to the screen: The unexpected link between Gen V and The Boys

Behind the end of season of Gen V, we are left with the bitter taste of a cliffhanger which can only be compared to the last bite of a chocolate bar: dulce, but at the same time, begging for more. The plot left us in the dark, and now, with the next season of the original series around the corner, the fans They are spinning theories faster than the speed of light. Will our beloved characters from the spin off focused on young people with powers play a more important role? crucial in upcoming events? Kripke, always enigmaticleave that door ajar.

On the other hand, the revelation that they were about to choose Taylor Lautner for a cameo leads us to reflect on the roads not taken. Imagining Lautner instead of Ackles is like visualizing a parallel universe to the already crazy world of The Boys. However, these types of surprises are the perfect dressing for a series that never stops surprise usmaintaining the fans on the edge of the seat, anticipating the next unexpected move of its creators.